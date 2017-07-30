France Offers Italy Naval Ship Deal to Resolve STX Row: Paper (excerpt)

(Source: Reuters; published July 30, 2017)

By Laurence Frost

PARIS --- France will offer to expand shipbuilding cooperation with Italy into naval vessels, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said, after Paris thwarted a tie-up it is now seeking to renegotiate between the STX France shipyard and Italian rival Fincantieri.Le Maire, who will reopen negotiations in Rome on Aug. 1, described the offer as "a gesture of openness by the president", in an interview published on Sunday by Le Journal du Dimanche.President Emmanuel Macron has angered Rome by ordering STX's "temporary" nationalization, cancelling a deal in which Fincantieri and another Italian investor had agreed to buy stakes totaling 54.6 percent of the business.Paris exercised a pre-emption right to repurchase the controlling stake in the shipyard acquired by Fincantieri from bankrupt South Korean parent STX, after failing to renegotiate the shareholder pact agreed under France's last government. (end of excerpt)-ends-