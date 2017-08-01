World Class Defence Hub for Victoria to be Base for Next Generation of Army Vehicles

(Source: BAE Systems; issued August 01, 2017)

BAE Systems Australia will build a world class defence hub in Victoria, consolidating the company’s Victorian Maritime, Aerospace and Land businesses into a single facility that will foster collaboration and innovation, delivering sustainable jobs over multiple projects for decades to come.



The defence hub at Fisherman’s Bend will be the biggest of its type in the nation and is where the Company plans to manufacture the Australian Army’s Armed Combat Reconnaissance vehicles.



The most diverse defence hub of its type will be built at Fisherman’s Bend in the heart of Melbourne and will enable up to 1000 engineers and highly skilled technicians to design, develop, deliver and maintain new defence platforms and systems for the Australian Defence Force. More than 200 people will be employed during the build phase of the LAND 400 program.



Integral to the development will be a bespoke LAND 400 advanced manufacturing centre that will include a simulation and training and a test facility. Once in service, the centre will be used to upgrade and maintain the vehicles over their 30-plus year service life.



The defence hub will be a centralised point of collaboration with the Commonwealth for Land programs and possible future export customers. BAE Systems is the Original Equipment Manufacturer of M88 (Hercules recovery vehicle), M777 (155mm, 39mm towed gun) and M113 (armoured personnel carriers).



The hub will also include a globally competitive aerospace business that develops leading edge autonomous systems, electronic warfare, hypersonics and weapons technology including the nation’s most defence successful defence export, Nulka. A decoy that lures enemy missiles away from ships, Nulka has provided Australia with more than $1 billion in exports during production.



BAE Systems operates Australia’s largest naval sustainment business maintaining and upgrading Royal Australian Navy ships and much of this work will now be conducted at Fishermans Bend. More than 200 engineers and specialist employees will be based at the new site supporting Royal Australian naval ships across Australia. This centre of excellence for Maritime engineering capability will support Australia’s national shipbuilding strategy, including the design, build and sustainment of Australia’s Future Frigates.



By being collocated with defence research organisations, universities and leading national advanced manufacturing businesses, BAE Systems’ defence hub will ensure an environment of collaboration and innovation across air, land and sea defence domains, providing enduring and sustainable jobs.



BAE Systems Australia CEO Glynn Phillips said: “The creation of this new defence hub will provide sustainable, long-term, highly skilled work for Australians and further develop and grow the nation’s Sovereign Industry Capability.



“I am delighted that we can be part of Victoria’s ambition to develop a defence industry that is globally focused, supporting the transition to a stronger and more diversified economy that will benefit all Australians.”



BAE Systems has committed to creating a national supply chain to support its Land 400 operations and recently committed to $200 million worth of work to eight Victorian companies and will make additional announcements in coming weeks.



-ends-

