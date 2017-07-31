Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued July 31, 2017)

Oshkosh Defense, LLC, Oshkosh, Wisconsin, has been awarded a $195,483,510 modification (P00055) to contract W56HZV-15-C-0095 to exercise available options for 748 vehicles and 2,359 installed and packaged kits.



Work will be performed in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, with an estimated completion date of November 30, 2018.



Fiscal 2015, 2016 and 2017 Other Procurement, Army and Research, Development, Test and Evaluation funds in the combined amount of $195,483,510 were obligated at the time of the award.



U.S. Army Contracting Command, Warren, Michigan, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

