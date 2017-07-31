Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued July 31, 2017)

General Dynamics Land Systems, Sterling Heights, Michigan, has been awarded a $270,165,431 fixed-price-incentive contract to install and integrate the SEPv2 legacy unique components resulting in 45 M1A2 SEPv3 Abrams Main Battle tanks; procure, stock and store 60 sets of SEPv2 legacy and SEPv3 unique components; procure Integrated Product Support requirements of Lisa, special tooling and test equipment, and the systems support package.



One bid was solicited and one bid received. Work will be performed in Lima, Ohio; Scranton, Pennsylvania; Anniston, Alabama; and Tallahassee, Florida; with an estimated completion date of August 31, 2019. Fiscal 2017 Other funds in the amount of $270,165,431 were obligated at the time of the award.



U.S. Army Contracting Command, Warren, Michigan, is the contracting activity (W56HZV-17-C-0108).



-ends-

