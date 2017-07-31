Rebels Use USV to Attack Port in Yemen

(Source: Forecast International; issued July 31, 2017)

RIYAHD --- Houthi rebels in Yemen used an unmanned surface vessel (USV) to attack a port in government controlled territory. The remote-controlled boat, packed with explosives, attacked a naval pier at the Yemeni port of Al-Mokha (Mocha).



The target of this attack was military ships operated by the United Arab Emirates. The explosions caused no fatalities.



Another remote-controlled boat tried to attack an oil terminal. The Saudi Coast Guard intercepted this boat and blown it up.



The United Arab Emirates is supporting the Yemeni government in its fight with Houthi rebels. The UAE is part of a Saudi Arabia-led military coalition that includes Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Egypt, Jordan, Morocco and Sudan.



