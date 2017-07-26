Open General Export Licence (Exports In Support of Turkish Aerospace Industries TF-X Programme)

(Source: UK Export Control Organisation; issued July 26, 2017)

Licence allowing the export or transfer of goods, software or technology for the Turkish Aerospace Industries TF-X Programme.This open general export licence (OGEL) allows the export or transfer of goods, software or technology for the Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) TF-X programme from the United Kingdom to any of the destinations listed in this licence.This licence is subject to reporting requirements under the transparency initiative.-ends-