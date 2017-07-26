Licence allowing the export or transfer of goods, software or technology for the Turkish Aerospace Industries TF-X Programme.
This open general export licence (OGEL) allows the export or transfer of goods, software or technology for the Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) TF-X programme from the United Kingdom to any of the destinations listed in this licence.
This licence is subject to reporting requirements under the transparency initiative.
Click here for the full license (14 PDF pages) on the UK govt. website.
