Chinese PLA’s New Support Base In Djibouti Officially Launched

(Source: CNTV; posted August 01, 2017)

The tarmac at #China's base in #Djibouti appears too short for fighter jets. See what else is being built there. https://t.co/G2u8h1RBzi pic.twitter.com/IRfoQ5aHL4 — Stratfor (@Stratfor) July 27, 2017

China’s People's Liberation Army (PLA) on Tuesday held a ceremony in Djibouti to launch its new logistics support base in the east African country.The ceremony was held to mark the 90th anniversary of the founding of the PLA. Five Chinese formations and Djibouti’s Three Services Honor Guard took part in the event.Established on July 11, the base was built to assist in humanitarian and peacekeeping efforts in Africa and west Asia. It’s also able to engage in rescue missions and naval exercises.-ends-