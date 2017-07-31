Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued July 31, 2017)

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Herndon, Virginia, is being awarded a $57,727,948 firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost only contract for Joint Counter Radio-Controlled Improvised Explosive Device (RCIEDs) Electronic Warfare (JCREW) Increment One Build One Systems full-rate production in support of the Expeditionary Warfare Program Office.



Counter Radio-Controlled Improvised Explosive Device Electronic Warfare (CREW) systems provide combat troops protection against RCIEDs.



CREW systems are designed to provide protection for foot soldiers, vehicles, and permanent structures.



The Joint CREW (JCREW) Increment One Build One Systems are the first-generation system that develops a common open architecture across all three capabilities and provides protection for worldwide military operations.



This integrated design maximizes commonality across all capabilities, reduces life cycle costs, and provides increased protection against worldwide threats.



This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $505,335,105.



Work will be performed in San Diego, California (97 percent); and Sierra Vista, Arizona (3 percent), and is expected to be completed by August 2022.



Fiscal 2015 other procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $56,156,794 and 2016 other procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $1,571,154 will be obligated at the time of award.



Contract funds in the amount of $56,156,794 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website, with two offers received.



The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity (N00024-17-C-6327).



-ends-

