Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is being awarded $211,200,000 for modification P00017 to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price contract (N00019-16-C-0003).



This modification provides for the procurement of production non-recurring special tooling and special test equipment that are required to meet current and future F-35 production rates.



Work will be performed Fort Worth, Texas (29.73 percent); El Segundo, California, (21.65 percent); Nashua, New Hampshire (19.60 percent); Orlando, Florida (11.33 percent); and other locations in the U.S. (9.17 percent); Samlesbury, UK, (4.20 percent); Turin, Italy (1.83 percent); and other outside-of-the-continental U.S. locations (2.49 percent), and is expected to be completed in May 2021.



Fiscal 2015 and 2016 aircraft procurement (Air Force, Navy, and Marine Corps); and non-Department of Defense (DoD) participant and foreign military sales (FMS) funds in the amount of $81,318,111 are being obligated on this award, $42,683,786 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This contract combines purchases of the Air Force ($74,348,314, 35.2 percent); Navy ($37,174,157, 17.6 percent); and Marine Corps ($37,174,157, 17.6 percent); non-DoD Participants ($33,839,529, 16 percent); and FMS ($28,663,843, 13.6 percent).



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



