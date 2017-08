Signing Agreement

(Source: ASELSAN; issued Aug 01, 2017)

An agreement regarding the Naval Systems has been signed between the Business Partnership (established by ASELSAN and HAVELSAN) and STM Savunma Teknolojileri Mühendislik ve Ticaret A.Ş. on 31.07.2017, valuing Euro 37.576.060.



Within the context of this agreement, ASELSAN is responsible for the procurement and integration of the Navigation Systems, Radar Systems, Communication Systems and ASELSAN's business share values Euro 21.826.060.



The deliveries will be made in 2020.



-ends-