U.S. Army Places $195 Million Order for Joint Light Tactical Vehicles

(Source: Oshkosh Defense; issued Aug 01, 2017)

OSHKOSH, Wis. --- Oshkosh Defense, LLC announced today that the U.S. Army has placed another order for the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) program including 748 vehicles and 2,359 installed and packaged kits.



The order valued at more than $195 million, is the fifth order for JLTVs since the contract was awarded in August 2015.



“Soldiers and Marines need a reliable, transportable, and protected mobility solution that balances payload, protection, and performance,” said Dave Diersen, Oshkosh Defense vice president and general manager of Joint Programs. “The Oshkosh JLTV is that solution.”



The JLTV program is currently in Low Rate Initial Production (LRIP) and remains on-schedule, on-budget and is completing reliability and performance test activities as well as logistics supportability evaluations around the country. The program anticipates a Full Rate Production decision in FY19, with the first Army unit equipped by mid-FY19 and both Army and Marine Corps Initial Operating Capability (IOC) in early FY20.



The Oshkosh JLTV

-- A vehicle 1/3 smaller and 1/3 lighter than the Oshkosh MRAP All-Terrain Vehicle, or M-ATV

-- Off-road speeds 70 percent faster than today’s gold standard, the Oshkosh M-ATV

-- A modular design that can be quickly and efficiently outfitted for a full range of missions

-- Banks 866T, 6.6 Liter Turbo Diesel Engine, based on GM Duramax architecture

-- Fully transportable by air or sea, such as C130, CH-53 and CH-47

-- Network ready and VICTORY compliant

-- Superior ride quality





Oshkosh Defense is a leading provider of tactical wheeled vehicles and life cycle sustainment services. For decades Oshkosh has been mobilizing military and security forces around the globe by offering a full portfolio of heavy, medium, light and highly protected military vehicles to support our customers’ missions.



