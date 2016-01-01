BAE Reveals Export Contracts At FNSS Turkish Joint Venture

(Source: compiled by Defense-Aerospace.com; posted Aug. 2, 2017)

In its half-yearly financial report released today, BAE Systems provided details of the export contracts won by its Turkish joint venture, FNSS, including the sale of an unspecified number of PARS 8x8 and 6x6 wheeled armoured vehicles to Oman in a number of configurations. (FNSS photo)

PARIS --- Below are the portions of BAE Systems’ half-yearly financial report pertaining to the company’s FNSS joint venture in Tukey.We have emphasized in bold typeface points of particular interest. A link to the full report is provided at bottom.FNSS, our land systems joint venture based in Turkey, continues to perform under itsProduction has completed on a contract to upgrade M113 tracked armoured personnel carriers for the Royal Saudi Land Forces, withIn support of an export contract to Oman awarded in 2015 for the PARS Wheeled Armoured Vehicle,in a number of configurations. The customer received the first vehicle in July.Work has begun under afor the Turkish Land Forces.In March, FNSS received a €155m (£136m)FNSS has grown its order book with both domestic and international orders.These long-term contracts and our franchise position in tracked vehicles, which offer opportunities in international markets, make the land business well placed for growth in the medium term.-ends-