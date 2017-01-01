Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Aug. 02, 2017)

Boeing Co., Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, has been awarded a $59,489,647 not-to-exceed task order (FA8107-17-F-0021) for an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the B-52 Engineering Sustainment Program.



This task order obligates fiscal 2017 funding for the B-52 Long Range Standoff Program.



Work will be performed at multiple locations and is expected to be completed by Dec. 31, 2019. Fiscal 2017 research and development funds in the amount of $5,000,000 are being obligated at time of award.



Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, is the contracting activity (FA8107-09-D-0001).



-ends-

