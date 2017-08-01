Republic of Iraq – Follow-on Technical Support (FOTS) for U.S. Origin Navy Vessels and a Ship Repair Facility

(Source: Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued Aug 01, 2017)

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Republic of Iraq for Follow-On Technical Support (FOTS) for U.S. origin Navy vessels and a ship repair facility. The estimated cost is $150 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today.



The Government of Iraq has requested a possible sale of Follow-On Technical Support (FOTS) for various U.S.-origin Navy vessels and a ship repair facility in Iraq to include procurement of spare and repair parts, support and test equipment, publications and technical documentation, personnel training equipment, engineering and logistics support services, and other related elements of logistics and program support. The estimated total program value is $150 million.



The proposed sale will contribute to the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to provide for a stable, sovereign, and democratic Iraq, capable of combating terrorism and protecting its people and sovereignty.



Iraq intends to use this maintenance support to ensure the Navy is fully-operationally capable of providing coastal defense and security. The various vessels to be supported are: patrol boats, offshore support vessels, fast assault boats, and Rigid Hull Inflatable Boats. The proposed sale of Follow-On Technical Support will increase the Iraq Navy’s material and operational readiness. Iraq will have no difficulty absorbing this support into its armed forces.



The proposed sale of this support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.



The prime contractor will be Swiftships, LLC, Morgan City, LA. There are no known offset agreements proposed in connection with this potential sale.



Implementation of this proposed sale will require annual trips to Iraq and in-country presence involving U.S. Government and contractor representatives for technical reviews, support and oversight for approximately three years.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded.



-ends-

