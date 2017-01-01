Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Aug. 02, 2017)

Lockheed Martin Global Inc., Owego, New York, is being awarded $158,500,000 for modification P00006 to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N68335-16-C-0110).



This modification for Phase 2 mission system refresh efforts includes upgrades to the mission computers, acoustic equipment, armament/ordnance systems, and displays and controls on eight P-3C aircraft for the government of Germany under the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program.



It will provide for new mission and acoustic system avionics with a number of German-specific components to satisfy current and future North Atlantic Treaty Organization operational requirements.



Work will be performed in Manching, Germany (80 percent); and Owego, New York (20 percent), and is expected to be completed in May 2022.



FMS funds in the amount of $158,500,000 are being obligated on this award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Lakehurst, New Jersey, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

