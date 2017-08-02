Boeing, Spirit Aerosystems Reach Long-Term Supplier Agreement for Commercial Airplanes

(Source: Boeing Co.; issued Aug 02, 2017)

SEATTLE --- Boeing is pleased to have reached an agreement in principle with our largest supplier, Spirit AeroSystems, which builds significant structures and components for all five Boeing Commercial Airplanes programs.



This is another important step forward for Boeing’s Partnering for Success program, our collaborative effort with suppliers to reduce costs, improve efficiency and position our products and services to compete in today’s aerospace market. This agreement, when finalized, will also provide additional stability to our commercial programs and is part of our ongoing strategy to retire risk from our business.



We commend Spirit for making a long-term commitment to improve affordability and deliver high quality in their manufacturing for Boeing.



