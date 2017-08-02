CHC Takes Delivery of First H175 Aircraft

CHC Helicopter will today take delivery of its first H175 for use in offshore oil and gas operations. The aircraft has been delivered in full offshore passenger transport configuration, allowing CHC to begin training and adjustment from the operator’s base at Aberdeen, ahead of operational launch in August 2017.



Based at CHC Helicopter’s site in Aberdeen, Scotland, the H175 has been configured to carry 16 passengers in offshore oil and gas configuration and will benefit from a nose-to-tail HCare services contract. The HCare contract will help maximise cost efficiencies through coverage for all spare parts and repairable items supplied from Airbus Helicopters’ North Sea Fleet Centre, also in Aberdeen.



Dave Balevic, Senior Vice President, Engineering and Operations at CHC Helicopter, said, “The H175 allows us to continue to refine our global fleet to meet the unique needs of our customers while offering the latest aircraft technology and capabilities.”



Today, a global fleet of 15 H175 have flown more than 12,000 hours, with 13 flying oil and gas missions – the majority of these in the North Sea with one operating in the Gulf of Mexico. The H175 has a maximum take-off weight (MTOW) of nearly 8 tonnes and is designed to provide unmatched efficiency across a range of missions, including utility, VIP transport, oil and gas and search and rescue. Equipped with Helionix, Airbus Helicopters’ integrated suite of advanced avionics and 4-axis autopilot, the H175 offers enhanced situational awareness and improved operational safety by helping to reduce pilot workload and increasing mission flexibility.



Ben Bridge, EVP Global Business at Airbus Helicopters said, “CHC will benefit from the enhanced flexibility the H175 offers, helping to smoothly and efficiently transport up to 16 passengers to North Sea offshore installations.” He added, “With full glass cockpit, automated systems, spacious cabin and large windows, the H175 represents a major achievement for AH, helping to raise the bar in terms of operational efficiency, safety and comfort in offshore operations”.



With virtually little or no vibration at cruise speeds of 150 knots and maximum speeds of 165 knots, the H175, already in operation with NHV, Pegaso, Babcock and Monacair and is playing a key role supporting the offshore oil and gas industry through the efficiencies that this flexible aircraft brings into service.





