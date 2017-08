Sikorsky Raider Prototype Crash Lands

(Source: WPTV; posted August 02, 2017)

Sikorsky’s S-97 Raider prototype, an innovative light helicopter featuring counter-rotating main rotors, sits on its belly after a hard landing during flight testing. (Twitter photo)

The Sikorsky S-97 Raider helicopter prototype suffered an hard belly landing while undergoing flight testing from Sikorsky's Development Flight Center in Palm Beach County, Florida on Wednesday morning.



The incident happened while the S-97 was hovering with its landing gear retracted, according to Lockheed Martin spokesperson.



The prototype sustained no major structural damages and the two on board pilots were also not injured.



The incident is under investigation.



