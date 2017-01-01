Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Aug. 02, 2017)

Lockheed Martin Missile and Fire Control, Dallas, Texas, was awarded a $161,433,900 firm-fixed-price contract for the production of 150 Army Tactical Missile Guided Missile and Launching Assemblies' Service Life Extension Program.



One bid was solicited and one bid was received.



Work will be performed in Dallas, Texas; Lufkin, Texas; Camden, Arkansas; Vergennes, Vermont; Boulder, Colorado; Middletown, Connecticut; Clearwater, Florida; St. Louis, Missouri; Joplin, Missouri; Chambersburg, Pennsylvania; and Cincinnati, Ohio, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 3, 2020.



Fiscal 2017 Army procurement appropriations funds in the amount of $161,433,900 were obligated at the time of the award.



U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W31P4Q-17-C-0125).



-ends-

