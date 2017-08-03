Boeing, BOC Aviation Finalize Order for 10 737 MAX 10s

(Source: Boeing Co.; issued Aug 03, 2017)

SEATTLE --- Boeing and BOC Aviation Limited have finalized a deal for 10 737 MAX 10 airplanes. The announcement, first made at the 2017 Paris Air Show, is valued at approximately $1.25 billion at list prices.



"We are pleased to be adding the Boeing 737 MAX10 aircraft to our future delivery pipeline, which offers airlines greater capacity combined with excellent operating costs and fuel efficiency," said Robert Martin, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of BOC Aviation. "As a launch customer for the programme, this demonstrates the strength of our relationship with Boeing and will help us continue to deliver superior solutions for our airline customers."



BOC Aviation joined 15 other companies for the launch of newest version of the 737 MAX family during the Paris Air Show. The Singapore-based lessor has committed to more than 300 Boeing aircraft since its establishment.



"Boeing is thrilled to finalize this deal for 10 737 MAX 10s with BOC Aviation," said Dinesh Keskar, senior vice president, Asia Pacific & India Sales, Boeing Commercial Airplanes. "The 737 MAX 10, with its lowest seat costs of any airplane, will provide superior value to BOC Aviation's customers around the world."



The 737 MAX 10 will be the most profitable single-aisle airplane, offering the lowest seat costs ever. Like Boeing's other 737 MAX models, the MAX 10 incorporates the latest technology CFM International LEAP-1B engines, Advanced Technology winglets and other improvements to deliver the highest efficiency, reliability and passenger comfort in the single-aisle market.



