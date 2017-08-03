Kratos Receives $23m Surveillance Radar System Contract from Unknown Customer

(Source: Forecast International; issued Aug 03, 2017)

SAN DIEGO, Calif. --- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions' Modular Systems Division (MSD) recently received an approximate $23 million contract award for hardware and specialized modular systems in support of a strategic surveillance radar system.



MSD is a leading provider of specialized hardware, products and modular systems that are critical elements of and support strategic national security related programs and systems, including unmanned aerial drone, high power directed energy, satellite communication, radar, ballistic missile defense, and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance.



The work under this recent contract award will be performed at a secure Kratos manufacturing facility. Due to customer related and other considerations, Kratos said that no additional information will be provided.



Tom Mills, President Kratos MSD said, "In today's global environment of increased threats, real time situational awareness is a critical requirement for the national security of the United States and its allies. The entire MSD team is proud to have been recently selected as a partner on this state of the art surveillance radar system."



-ends-

