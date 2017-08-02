Australia – ALE-70 Radio Frequency Countermeasures (RFCM)

(Source: Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued Aug. 3, 2017)

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Australia for ALE-70 Radio Frequency Countermeasures (RFCM). The estimated cost is $108.7 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale on August 2, 2017.



The Government of Australia has requested the possible sale of one thousand nine hundred fifty-two (1,952) ALE-70(V)/T-1687A Electronic Towed Decoy Countermeasures, publications and technical documentation, other technical assistance, U.S. Government and contractor engineering, technical and logistics support services, and other related elements of logistical and program support. The total estimated program cost is $108.7 million.



This sale will contribute to the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to improve the security of a major non-NATO ally and continues to be an important force for political stability, security, and economic development in the Western Pacific. It is vital to the U.S. national interest to assist our ally in developing and maintaining a strong and ready self-defense capability.



The proposed sale will improve Australia’s F-35 survivability and will enhance its capability to deter global threats, strengthen its homeland defense, and cooperate in coalition defense initiatives. Australia will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment into its armed forces.



The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.



The principal contractor will be British Aerospace Enterprise (BAE), Nashua, NH. There are no offsets proposed in connection with this potential sale.



Implementation of this proposed sale will not require the assignment of any additional U.S. Government or contractor representatives to Australia.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded.



