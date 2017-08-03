Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Aug 03, 2017)

Boeing Co., Hazelwood, Missouri, has been awarded a not-to-exceed $409,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for next-generation thermal, power, and controls (NGT-PAC).



This contract for the NGT-PAC program is a multiple government agency and industry joint effort to develop revolutionary and innovative technologies and to conduct applied research for increased knowledge and understanding of future power, thermal and controls requirements.



Work will be performed in Hazelwood, Missouri, and is expected to be completed by July 2024.



This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and seven offers were received.



Fiscal 2017 research and development funds in the amount of $101,401 are being obligated at time of award.



Air Force Research Laboratory, Wright- Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8650-17-D-401).



-ends-

