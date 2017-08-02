Government of Nigeria – A-29 Super Tucano Aircraft, Weapons, and Associated Support

(Source: Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued Aug. 3, 2017)

The United States has finally approved the sale of 12 Embraer A-29 Super Tucano light attack aircraft to Nigeria in a $593 million package. The aircraft, sold through the Foreign Military Program, will be built in the US by Sierra Nevada Corp. (DoD photo)

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Nigeria of twelve (12) A-29 Super Tucano aircraft and weapons, including all associated training, spare parts, aviation and ground support equipment, and hangar, facilities, and infrastructure required to support the program.



The estimated total case value is $593 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale on August 2, 2017.



These aircraft will support Nigerian military operations against terrorist organizations Boko Haram and ISIS West Africa, and Nigerian efforts to counter illicit trafficking in Nigeria and the Gulf of Guinea.



The Super Tucano is a sustainable platform for counterterrorism, counter-insurgency, border surveillance, and illicit trade interdiction operations. Nigeria is an important partner in the U.S. national security goal to defeat ISIS, including its branches in Africa, and this sale is part of the U.S. commitment to help Nigeria and the Lake Chad Basin countries in that fight.



The proposed sale, and associated training and engagement, is one piece of broader U.S. security cooperation to help professionalize, modernize, and build the capacity of Nigeria’s armed forces and strengthen the U.S. security relationship with Africa's largest democracy. Nigeria will have no difficulty absorbing these aircraft into its armed forces.



The proposed sale of this equipment and support does not alter the basic military balance in the region.



The prime contractor is the Sierra Nevada Corporation, headquartered in Centennial, Colorado. There are no known offset agreements proposed in connection with this potential sale.



Implementation of this proposed sale will require the assignment of U.S. Government or contractor representatives to Nigeria for mobile training teams and contract logistic support. The case will include special training on the law of armed conflict and human rights, and air-to-ground integration to minimize civilian harm in air operations.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded.



-ends-

