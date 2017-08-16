Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Aug 16, 2017)

General Dynamics Electric Boat, Groton, Connecticut, is being awarded an $115,310,691 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to a previously awarded contract (N00024-16-C-2111) for additional lead-yard services, development studies and design efforts related to Virginia-class submarines.



This modification provides lead-yard services for Virginia-class submarines that will maintain, update and support the Virginia-class design and related drawings and data for each Virginia-class submarine, including technology insertion throughout its construction and post-shakedown availability period.



The contractor will also provide all engineering and related lead-yard services necessary for direct maintenance and support of Virginia-class ship specifications.



In addition, this contract modification provides development studies and design efforts related to the Virginia-class submarine design and design improvements, preliminary and detail component and system design, integration of system engineering, design engineering, test engineering, logistics engineering and production engineering.



The contractor will continue development studies and design efforts related to components and systems to accomplish research and development tasks and prototypes and engineering development models required to fully evaluate new technologies to be inserted in succeeding Virginia-class submarines.



Work will be performed in Groton, Connecticut (98 percent); Newport, Rhode Island (1 percent); and Quonset Point, Rhode Island (1 percent), and work is expected to be completed by October 2017.



Fiscal 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy); and fiscal 2016 and 2017 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funding in the amount of $74,627,623 will be obligated at time of award, and funds in the amount of $193,374 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The statutory authority for this sole-source award is in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1(a)(2)(iii) - only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements.



The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

