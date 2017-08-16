DoD Announces F-35 Global Warehousing Assignments

(Source: F-35.com; issued Aug 16, 2017)

As part of the continued advancement of the F-35 Global Support Solution strategy, the Department of Defense has assigned F-35 regional warehousing capability in the European and Pacific regions to the Netherlands and Australia.



These overseas warehouse and distribution centers will enable the F-35 program to optimize and manage aviation inventory. The assignments were based on data compiled and analyzed by the F-35 Joint Program Office that was collected from Partner Nations, Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers and their industries. Global warehousing data will be reviewed and updated as F-35 program needs dictate.



“Our mission is to deliver and sustain an affordable, capable and combat-ready F-35 weapon system that provides the U.S. and International warfighters with a dominate battlefield advantage,” said Vice Admiral Mat Winter, F-35 Program Executive Officer. “To do that successfully, the U.S. Services and our allies need to have the right parts delivered at the right time and having a solid warehousing plan helps to make it happen.”



The Europe and Pacific warehousing assignments are time-phased such that the first capabilities will be stood up by September, 2019 for the European Region and October 2020 for the Asian Pacific, to provide regional F-35 inventory management.



“The F-35 global support enterprise continues to grow and expand. This initial warehousing assignment is one of many opportunities we will have to assign sustainment solutions for the F-35 enterprise," Winter said. “As international F-35 deliveries increase and operations expand, support provided by our international F-35 users becomes more and more critical. We will continue to make well-informed, best-value decisions to create an effective and efficient global sustainment system for the F-35 fleet.”



These initial warehousing and repair technology category assignments do not preclude the opportunity for other F-35 Partners and FMS customers, including those assigned initial airframe and engine capabilities, to participate and be assigned additional future sustainment workload.



Future assignments will include additional components, Support Equipment, Full Mission Simulators, Autonomic Logistics Information System (ALIS), and Maintenance Training devices, as the fleet grows and the F-35 global presence expands.





(EDITOR’S NOTE: Given that European F-35 airframes will be maintained in Italy, and their engines in Norway and Turkey, locating the F-35 parts warehouse in The Netherlands ensures that logistics will be as complex as humanly possible.

Furthermore, given that neither Turkey nor Norway are members of the European Union, shipments of engines to and from their F-35 MRO centers, as well as shipments of spare parts to and from The Netherlands, will require close inspection by customs officers of the countries involved, which also will not simplify processes.

Add in the implications of value-added tax (VAT) on some of these operations (both Turkey and Norway will be required to invoice VAT to EU member countries whose aircraft and engines they repair), and the likelihood of simple and cost-effective support recedes so far that it virtually disappears.)



