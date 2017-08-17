Boeing Helena Site Expands to Support 777X Airplane Production

(Source: Boeing Co.; issued Aug 17, 2017)

HELENA, Mont. --- Boeing employees and community members today commemorated the 90,000 square-foot expansion of Boeing Helena to support 777X airplane production. Boeing Helena is set to install new machine tools to fabricate critical titanium parts for the 777X.



“Our investment in Boeing Helena is a testament to our incredible, hard-working team members and their ability to deliver on our commitments to The Boeing Company,” said Kim Smith, vice president and general manager. “It further positions our highly-skilled Montana team of nearly 150 employees as a key partner for Boeing Commercial Airplanes.”



Now more than 257,000 square feet, Boeing Helena has distinguished itself as a vital part of the supply chain, specializing in complex machining of hard metals for Boeing Commercial Airplanes 737, 747, 767, and 787 airplane models – and now the 777X. The new parts machined in Helena for the 777X will include side-of-body chords, and terminal end fittings which connect the wings to the fuselage.



“When people think of Montana, they think ‘Big Sky Country,’ mountains, agriculture and ranching,” said Cathy Burwell, Helena Area Chamber of Commerce president. “It is exciting to watch members of the Helena community contribute to such a technologically advanced product and America’s number one exporter. Last year alone, Boeing spent nearly $12 million with 58 Montana suppliers and vendors in the state and supported 470 direct and indirect jobs. The expansion of Boeing Helena further establishes Boeing’s place as part of the fabric of the Montana community.”



The 777X will have 12 percent lower fuel consumption and 10 percent lower operating costs than the competition and introduces the latest innovative technologies including an all-new high-efficiency wing. Boeing is building on the passenger-preferred interior of today’s 777 and the 787 interior innovations to create a passenger experience like no other.





Acquired in 2010, Boeing Helena is a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Boeing Company – the world's largest aerospace company and leading manufacturer of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems – and is one of 12 Boeing Fabrication sites worldwide. Boeing Helena specializes in complex machining of hard metals, touching every one of Boeing Commercial Airplanes’ products.



-ends-

