Combat Capabilities of Land Forces Armored Vehicles will be Demonstrated at the Army 2017 Forum

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Aug 17, 2017)

Russian army equipment on display at last year’s Army Forum; this year’s show will include more new equipment, according to the Russian Ministry of Defence. (Twitter photo)



Visitors and guests of the Army 2017 International Military-Technical Forum will have an opportunity to assess combat and running characteristics of T-72B, T-72B3, T-80U-E-1, and T-90A, which units of the Russian Land Forces are armed with.



Crews of BMP-2 and BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicles as well as BTR-82A armored personnel carriers will demonstrate their skills during the dynamic programme.



Tanks and combat vehicles will carry out firing from anti-tank missiles, 125mm guns, 30mm automatic guns with 7.62mm coaxial machine guns as well as 12.7mm air defence machine guns.



The distance to the targets, which imitate tanks, anti-tank crews, and manpower of a conditional enemy, will be 1,200-4,000 meters.



Moreover, more than 90 modern samples of armament of the Land Forces, including ones of tactical air defence and missile troops and artillery, will be demonstrated as well.



The Army 2017 International Military-Technical Forum is held in the Patriot Park on August 22-27.



(ends)



Aerospace Forces Will Demonstrate About 50 Newest Scientific Developments at the Army 2017 Forum

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Aug 17, 2017)

The Aerospace Forces colleges and scientific units will exhibit at the Army International Military Technical Forum about 50 latest developments. Modern fixed-wing and rotary-wing drones, flying laboratories, signals intelligence station, small radars, air defense detection systems are among them.



The Military Air Force academy, Military Space Forces academy, Military Aero-Space Defense Academy, Military Air Defense College, Scientific Research and Testing Сenter of Aerospace Forces and other military scientific institutions are going to represented at the Army 2017 Forum exhibition.



The Army 2017 International Military Technical Forum will be held on Aug 22-27 at the Patriot park.



-ends-

