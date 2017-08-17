Peeking into the Air Force's F-35 Training Course (excerpt)

(Source: Military.com; issued Aug 17, 2017)

1st Lt. Brett Burnside soared at Mach 1.4 -- 1,075 miles per hour -- supersonic in the dead of night over the desert, inverted over his wingman.As a brand-new pilot, such a feat gave Burnside a burst of adrenaline. What's more, he was pulling the move in the centerpiece of Air Force's future fleet: the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter."You can practice and practice and practice as much as you want, but when it comes to flying the jet, whether it's in a train or combat scenario, you have to have the ability to execute," Burnside told Military.com in a recent interview."Not to say that all of us are perfect, because we are not by any means perfect at all times," he said. "We're always going to have minor errors here and there, but your goal is to limit the impact and frequency of errors every time you go out there."Burnside, who's racked up roughly 90 flight hours, and five other F-35A pilots graduated the service's eight-month "B-course," or basic flight class, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, on Aug. 5. They were a part of the 61st Fighter Squadron.The only platform these pilots have known in their brief Air Force careers is the Lightning II.While acknowledging that he's low on the totem pole in terms of what his role has been thus far, Burnside said F-35 pilots must all be the best of the best."It made me realize as a brand-new F-35 pilot, that even though my qualification will be wingman, that doesn't mean I can stay in my own little safe bubble," he said during a telephone interview."As a fifth-gen wingman in the F-35, I may be 10 to 15 miles away from my flight lead, running similar tactics,” Burnside said."My job is to provide situational awareness to F-16s, F-15s, A-10s -- people that don't have the SA that I can see -- almost like a God-like perspective, I guess," he said. (end of excerpt)-ends-