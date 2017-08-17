General Atomics Will Optimize MQ-25 Entry for Navy

(Source: Forecast International; issued Aug 17, 2017)

POWAY, Calif. --- General Atomics will participate in the MQ-25 Stingray unmanned air vehicle (UAV) program. The company says its entry will be optimized to meet the U.S. Navy's requirements. The Navy issued a draft request for proposals in July.



The MQ-25 Stingray will provide the U.S. Navy with an unmanned aerial refueling tanker. General Atomics is competing against Northrop Grumman, Lockheed Martin and Boeing. The U.S. Navy could award a development contract in 2018. The first aircraft carrier could receive this system as early as 2019 or 2020.



The final RFP could appear in the fall.



