RADA's Multi-Mission Hemispheric Radar (MHR) Selected by the US Military for Air Surveillance and Counter-UAS

RADA says its Multi-Mission Hemispheric Radars (MHR) active electronically scanned array (AESA) radars use sophisticated beam-forming capabilities and advanced signal processing to carry out various missions on each radar platform. (RADA photo)

NETANYA, Israel --- RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. announced it had received a strategic first order for dozens of Multi-Mission Hemispheric Radars (MHR) from the US Military. Totaling over $8 million, this order will be delivered during 2017.



The radars will be used by a key US military force, providing it with air surveillance with an emphasis on counter-UAS with the most advanced on-the-move capabilities. The radars are expected to be fielded for operational use soon after delivery.



Dov Sella, RADA’s CEO, commented, "We are proud to be awarded with this order by the US military, following long, demanding and detailed trials, in which our systems had proven superior in the increasingly important fields of air surveillance and counter-UAS warfare.”



Mr. Sella continued, “While this initial win has potential for additional orders with this particular force, we also see further potential with other US military forces and world-leading defense forces, which are in need of tactical, on-the-move surveillance and protection solutions for the maneuver forces.”



RADA’s Multi-Mission Hemispheric Radars (MHR) are S-band, software-defined, pulse-Doppler, active electronically scanned array (AESA) radars. The radars introduce sophisticated beam forming capabilities and advanced signal processing, which can provide for various missions on each radar platform and demonstrate an unprecedented performance-to-price ratio.



The radars are compact and mobile, enabling multiple-missions on each radar, and work while on-the-move. RADA has sold over 300 radar systems to-date, to various global defense customers.





RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. is an Israel-based defense electronics contractor. The Company specializes in the development, production, and sales of Tactical Land Radars for Force and Border Protection and Avionics Systems (including Inertial Navigation Systems) for fighter aircraft and UAVs.



