The Successful Flight of N219

(Source: LAPAN; issued Aug 16, 2017)

In yet another sign that the rest of the world is catching up with the developed world in terms of aviation and defense, the Indonesian Aerospace Industries N219 light turboprop transport aircraft has made its maiden flight. (Lapan photo)

LAPAN, the Indonesian Institute of Aeronautics and Space, has just one step advanced in aeronautics technology development. On Wednesday (16/08), N219 aircraft managed to take off and landing smoothly on the Husein Sastranegara Airport, Bandung, West Java. One step of LAPAN flight research is recorded. N219 development program is the result of cooperation with PTDI LAPAN.The aircraft was piloted by PTDI Chief Test Pilot, Captain Esther Gayatri Saleh, as Pilot In Command (PIC), with First Officer (FO) Captain Adi Budi Atmoko, and Flight Test Engineer (FTE) Yustinus K.The first N219 aircraft prototype began taking off at 09.10 am and made the flight for 30 minutes. For security and safety assurance, the aircraft is flying at an altitude of 8000 feet above the Batujajar and Saguling Reservoir areas, which is certainly far from the public space.The entire activities named as “The First Engineering Development Flight Test N219” were going well. The success is the beginning of the other tests that will be carried out next. Such aircraft will then be tested for structures, flight tests, certifications, fall tests, and so forth. The stages are to achieve certification from DKUPPU, Ministry of Transportation.Presenting and witnessing the flight test were the Chairman of LAPAN, Prof. Dr. Thomas Djamaluddin, Deputy for Aeronautics and Space Technology, Dr. Rika Andiarti, Director General of Air Transportation, Agus Santoso, PTDI President Director, Budi Santoso, LAPAN and PTDI officials, and PTDI Commissioners.N219 is a 19-passenger plane designed by LAPAN and manufactured by PTDI. The plane has many advantages. Such product built by Indonesian young generation is expected to meet the needs of the public, especially in the pioneer areas, making it more flexible to operate in remote areas. The price is cheap with low operating and maintenance costs. Such aircraft uses more modern avionics technology. The design of the frame is versatile for various needs such as freight carrier, medical evacuation, passenger carrier, even troop’s carrier.This success proves that this nation is capable of independently designing, testing, certifying and producing national aeronautics products. This expected to be able to answer the government challenge to drive the national economy in the field of transportation. Primarily is as the connector or enhancer of connectivity of remote areas.In the press statement, the Chairman of LAPAN narrated the history of N219 development, it was initially started with the design of XP 400. Previously, the government mandated the aircraft program to be conducted by IPTN. Such activity continued in 2009 with the enactment of Government Regulations on the revitalization of the aircraft industry. Then in 2006 was built national synergy to discuss aircraft development program.Good things come to those who wait. In 2011, there was the establishment of Aeronautics Technology Center in LAPAN. Various things were then established starting from the provision of aircraft testing facilities by LAPAN. "In the period of 2014-2017, LAPAN earned a big budget for the development of N219. Up until now the total budget of 523 Billion Rupiah was rolled out for the cost of development of the aircraft," opened Thomas.-ends-