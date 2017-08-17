Proton-M Launch Vehicle Together with Spacecraft Successfully Launched from Baikonur Cosmodrome

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Aug 17, 2017)

Proton-M launch vehicle jointly with space vehicle have been successfully launched from the Baikonur cosmodrome in interests of the Russian Defense Ministry on Tuesday, Aug 17, at 1:07 AM (Moscow time).



The Commander of the Space Forces, Deputy Chief of the Aerospace Forces Colonel General Alexander Golovko led the preparing and launching of the spacecraft.



All the prelaunch operations the Proton-M liftoff went in a normal mode. The ground automated control systems operated the launch vehicle takeoff and flight.



Five minutes after launching the Proton-M rocket has been acquired by the ground automated control systems of the Titov Main Test and Space Systems Control Centre.



The space vehicle has successfully entered the target orbit with the Briz-M transfer orbit stage. The vehicle is controlled by the ground facilities of the Titov Main Test and Space Systems Control Centre.



The stable telemetry communication is provided to the spacecraft. The on-board systems are functioning well.



The spacecraft got the Cosmos-2520 sequential number.



-ends-

