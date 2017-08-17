Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Aug 17, 2017)

Raytheon Missile Systems, Tucson, Arizona, has been awarded a $104,860,386 firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for Griffin missiles.



This contract provides for delivery of all variants of Griffin standoff precision guided munitions and corresponding production, test and engineering support.



Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona, and is expected to be completed by Dec. 31, 2018.



This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2016 and 2017 procurement funds in the amount of $24,071,072 are being obligated at time of award.



The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, is the contracting activity (FA8656-17-D-0005).



-ends-

