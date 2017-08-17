Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Aug 17, 2017)

Lockheed Martin, Fort Worth, Texas, is the third company awarded a previously announced $499,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity shared ceiling contract for six companies for the Aerospace Systems Air Platform Technology Research program.



These contracts provide research for affordable, revolutionary capabilities for the warfighter.



Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed by 2025. This award is the result of competitive acquisition and six offers were received. Fiscal 2017 research and development funds in the amount of $100,000 are being obligated at time of award.



Air Force Research Laboratory, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting office (FA8650-17-D-2718).



-ends-

