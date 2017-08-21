Saab and the UK’s Ministry of Defence Sign Contract Extension

Defence and security company Saab and the United Kingdom’s Ministry of Defence (MoD) have signed a three-year contract extension for the provision of Tactical Engagement Simulation (TES) as a fully managed service. The contract has a total value of SEK 210 million.



Saab’s versatile Deployable TES (DTES) system is used by the British Army to support overseas training exercises conducted by Light Role Battle Groups as part of their Collective Training progression. As part of the contract, the DTES system will undergo a significant program of refurbishment, which will future-proof it, ensuring that it remains at the leading edge of Saab’s product portfolio.



“Since 2009, our technical and exercise training support staff have effectively been embedded within the British Army, supporting up to seven exercises per year. Saab sees this contract extension as recognition of the strong working relationship we have developed with the British Army and the MoD,” says Åsa Thegström, head of business unit Training & Simulation, at Saab business area Dynamics.



The proven, high fidelity system provides the ability to simulate the effects of direct and indirect fire, track individual instrumented troops and vehicles and gather training data in real time to inform the After-Action Review process. This in turn allows for objective assessment and validation of military units prior to going on operations.



The managed service model means that Saab delivers the infrastructure, instrumentation and the support personnel as a package, which can then be deployed worldwide in a matter of weeks. DTES is also interoperable with Saab’s other TES systems as delivered to the British Army and other partner nations.



“Saab is delighted to have been awarded this latest contract. Continued UK investment in DTES, together with Saab’s continued investment in its development, highlights the enduring requirement for deployable and agile training solutions”, says Andrew Walton, head of country unit UK and Ireland at Saab market area Europe.





