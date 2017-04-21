Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued April 21, 2017)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is being awarded not-to-exceed $427,088,637 for undefinitized order N0001917F0027 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-14-G-0020).



This order provides for the procurement of ancillary military equipment and pilot flight equipment for low rate initial production Lot 11 F-35 Joint Strike Fighter aircraft for the Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, non-Department of Defense (DoD) participants and foreign military sales (FMS) customers.



Work will be performed in Inglewood, California (60 percent); White Plains, New York (25 percent); St. Petersburg, Florida (5 percent); Orlando, Florida (5 percent); and Fort Worth, Texas (5 percent). Work is expected to be completed in December 2020.



Fiscal 2015 aircraft procurement (Air Force and Navy); fiscal 2016 aircraft procurement (Air Force, Marine Corps and Navy); fiscal 2017 aircraft procurement (Air Force, Marine Corps and Navy); non-DoD participants; and FMS funds in the amount of $212,097,843 are being obligated on this award, $13,234,516 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This order combines purchases for Air Force ($152,080,223; 36 percent); Marine Corps ($84,392,523; 20 percent); Navy ($53,091,592; 12 percent); non-DoD participants ($81,671,979; 19 percent); and FMS customers ($55,852,320; 13 percent).



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

