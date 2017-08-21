Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued April 21, 2017)

The Boeing Co., Huntsville, Alabama, has been awarded a $349,159,962 contract for Ground-based Strategic Deterrent.

This contract is to conduct technology maturation and risk reduction to deliver a low technical risk, affordable total system replacement of Minuteman III to meet intercontinental ballistic missiles operational requirements.

Work will be performed in Huntsville, Alabama, and other various locations as needed and is expected to be completed by Aug. 20, 2020.

This award is the result of competitive acquisition and three offers were received.

Fiscal 2017 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $5,700,000 are being obligated at time of award.

Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, is the contracting activity (FA819-17-C-0001).





-- Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Redondo Beach, California, has been awarded a $328,584,830 contract for Ground-based Strategic Deterrent.

This contract is to conduct technology maturation and risk reduction to deliver a low technical risk, affordable total system replacement of Minuteman III to meet intercontinental ballistic missiles operational requirements.

Work will be performed in Redondo Beach, California, and other various locations as needed and is expected to be completed by Aug. 20, 2020.

This award is the result of competitive acquisition and three offers were received. Fiscal 2017 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $5,700,000 are being obligated at time of award.

Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, is the contracting activity (FA819-17-C-0002).







Air Force Awards Two Contracts for a New Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Weapon System

(Source: Air Force Materiel Command; issued Aug 21, 2017)

KIRTLAND AFB, N.M. --- The Air Force announced Aug. 21 the award of two Technology Maturation and Risk Reduction contracts for its Ground Based Strategic Deterrent intercontinental ballistic missile weapon system program. Contracts were awarded to Boeing Company, Huntsville, Alabama, and Northrop Grumman Systems Corporation, Redondo Beach, California.



The GBSD is the weapon system replacement for the aging LGM-30 Minuteman III ICBM.



“We are moving forward with modernization of the ground-based leg of the nuclear triad,” said Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson. “Our missiles were built in the 1970s. Things just wear out, and it becomes more expensive to maintain them than to replace them. We need to cost-effectively modernize.”



The Minuteman III first became operational in the early 1970s. While certain components and subsystems have been upgraded over the years, most of the fundamental infrastructure in use today is the original equipment supporting more than 50 years of continuous operation.



"Airmen must always be ready in this no-fail mission," said Chief of Staff of the Air Force Gen. David Goldfein. "As others have stated, the only thing more expensive than deterrence is fighting a war. The Minuteman III is 45 years old. It is time to upgrade."



The aging Minuteman III system will continue to face increasingly significant operational and sustainment challenges until replaced.



“The Minuteman III is the enduring ground-based leg of our nuclear triad. However, it is an aging platform and requires major investments to maintain its reliability and effectiveness,” said Gen. Robin Rand, commander of Air Force Global Strike Command. “GBSD is the most cost-effective ICBM replacement strategy, leveraging existing infrastructure while also implementing mature, modern technologies and more efficient operations, maintenance and security concepts.”



For the GBSD acquisition effort, the Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center is focused on developing and delivering an integrated GBSD weapon system, including launch and command-and-control segments. The weapon’s developers will pursue a modular systems architecture, which will encourage continued competition across the lifecycle of the program. Additionally, a modular system will make the GBSD weapon system responsive to the challenges posed by the pace of technological change and new threat environments.



“The new GBSD weapon system will meet the combatant commander’s current requirements, while having the adaptability to affordably address changing technology and emerging threats through 2075,” said Maj. Gen. Scott Jansson, AFNWC commander and the Air Force program executive officer for strategic systems.



Two contracts, valued at no more than $359 million each, were awarded after a full and open competition. The companies selected were determined to provide the best overall value to the warfighter and taxpayers based on the source selection’s evaluation factors. The period of performance for each TMRR contract is approximately 36 months.



“I am proud of the hard work, professionalism and dedication of the GBSD program office members. We would not have gotten here without them,” said Col. Heath Collins, GBSD program manager for AFNWC. “Over the last year, we have executed a thorough and fair source selection while also putting in place the tools, infrastructure and analytic capability to execute the GBSD program. We are ready, excited and honored to begin working with our industry partners to develop and deliver an affordable, low-risk ICBM replacement, guaranteeing uninterrupted nuclear deterrence capabilities for the nation.”



The GBSD program office is part of AFNWC’s ICBM Systems Directorate at Hill AFB, Utah. The center is responsible for synchronizing all aspects of nuclear materiel management on behalf of Air Force Materiel Command in direct support of AFGSC.



Headquartered at Kirtland AFB, the center has about 1,100 personnel assigned to 17 locations worldwide, including at Hanscom AFB, Massachusetts; Hill AFB, Utah; Eglin AFB, Florida; Tinker AFB, Oklahoma; and at Ramstein Air Base, Germany.







Boeing Awarded Design Work for New Intercontinental Ballistic Missile

(Source: Boeing Co.; issued Aug 21, 2017)

ARLINGTON, Va.--- Boeing will develop its preliminary design for America’s next intercontinental ballistic missile through a $349 million U.S. Air Force contract announced today.



Boeing and Northrop Grumman each received risk-reduction contracts for the Ground Based Strategic Deterrent program, which will replace the Minuteman III ICBM. In 2020, the Air Force will choose one company to develop the new land-based element of America’s nuclear triad. Missiles launched from submarines and aircraft are the other elements of the triad.



“Since the first Minuteman launch in 1961, the U.S. Air Force has relied on our technologies for a safe, secure and reliable ICBM force,” said Frank McCall, Boeing director of Strategic Deterrence Systems and GBSD program manager. “As the Air Force prepares to replace the Minuteman III, we will once again answer the call by drawing on the best of Boeing to deliver the capability, flexibility and affordability the mission requires.”



Boeing’s work will be done in Huntsville, Ala.; Ogden, Utah; Heath, Ohio; and other locations.



The Minuteman III replacement effort will include flight, command and control, and launch systems. The Engineering and Manufacturing Development phase of the program will be awarded to one company in 2020.







U.S. Air Force Selects Northrop Grumman as Partner on Ground Based Strategic Deterrent Program

(Source: Northrop Grumman; issued Aug 21, 2017)

FALLS CHURCH, Va. --- The U.S. Air Force has selected Northrop Grumman Corporation as one of two companies to mature designs for the Ground Based Strategic Deterrent (GBSD) program, the nation’s next Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) system.



The company was awarded a $328 million contract to execute the Technology Maturation and Risk Reduction (TMRR) phase of the GBSD program.



“We look forward to the opportunity to provide the nation with a modern strategic deterrent system that is secure, resilient and affordable,” said Wes Bush, chairman, chief executive officer and president, Northrop Grumman. “As a trusted partner and technical integrator for the Air Force’s ICBM systems for more than 60 years, we are proud to continue our work to protect and defend our nation through its strategic deterrent capabilities.”








