Rosoboronexport to Receive Over 70 Foreign Delegations at Army 2017

(Source: Rosoboronexport; issued Aug 21, 2017)

Rosoboronexport (part of the Rostec State Corporation) will take part in the Army 2017International Military and Technical Forum, which will be held from 22 to 27 August 2017 in the Patriot Park near Moscow.



“Rosoboronexport has traditionally been the general partner of the Army, and we are pleased to note that the forum is gaining momentum every year and becoming increasingly more representative. It is growing both in terms of the range of the weapons, military and special equipment presented at it and the level and number of its participants, the topical issues under discussion concerning the development of national armed forces.



“This year, we plan to hold meetings and negotiations with more than 70 foreign delegations from 55 countries on the sidelines of Army-2017, said Sergei Goreslavsky, Deputy CEO of Rosoboronexport, who leads the company's official delegation at the forum. It is planned to sign about 10 documents and contractual agreements on cooperation with foreign governments and companies, as well as Russian defense manufacturers".



Rosoboronexport’s display will be deployed for the first time within the Rostec State Corporation’s demonstration center, as part of its joint display. All of the displays of the Corporation's holding companies, including ours, share a common conceptual and stylistic solution and will be built on the open-space approach.



This year we are proud to present also our latest exhibition technology used to demonstrate promising products, including a special magnetic levitating display stand and holographic multimedia catalogs.



Through these exhibition novelties, foreign customers will be able to learn more about the entire range of military products offered by Rosoboronexport. The T-90S/MS tanks, multiple rocket launchers, BTR-80A/BTR-82A armored personnel carriers, motor vehicles, including armored ones, for equipping special forces and police units, advanced small arms and special weapons, close combat weapons, and means to provide logistics support to units will also attract increased attention are expected to generate particular interest.



Aviation, air defense equipment, patrol boats, Ka-52, Mi-28NE, Mi-171Sh, Mi-17V-5, Mi-35M helicopters, Su-30, Su-32, Yak-130, Yak-152 aircraft, various UAV systems, EW and ELINT systems.



“Separately, I would like to highlight Integrated Security Systems, our new corporate project presented at Army 2017, to which we continuously pay particular attention. A special cluster of Rostec’s enterprises manufacturing counter-terror products was set up to create and promote this product,” added Sergei Goreslavsky.



