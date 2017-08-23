DST Extends Collaboration with BAE Systems

(Source: Australian Department of Defence (DST); issued Aug 23, 2017)

DST and BAE Systems Australia continue to grow their close collaboration with the signing of three Interactive Project Agreements last week at DST's Partnerships Week in Edinburgh, South Australia.



DST was represented by senior leaders from three DST divisions including Dr Dale Lambert, Chief Cyber Electronic Warfare Division; Dr John Riley, Chief Weapons and Combat Systems Division; and Mr Andrew Seedhouse, Chief National Security, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Division. BAE Systems Australia was represented by Mr Brad Yelland, the newly appointed Engineering Director.



Since signing a strategic industry alliance in 2014, six collaborative projects have been established to advance research in areas such as additive manufacturing, corrosion management and mine blast survivability.



These three new collaborations will see research expanded into new areas including space sensor and small satellite technologies; future maritime battlespace and neuromorphic image processing.



-ends-

