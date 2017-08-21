Rosoboronexport Records Increase in Joint Advanced Weapons Projects

JSC Rosoboronexport (part of the Rostec State Corporation) pursues active cooperation with its foreign partners in the field of joint research and development works.



“At present Rosoboronexport and Russia’s strategic partners are running over 200 R&D projects, whose number increases with every passing year. The growth dynamics continues to be positive. For instance, the number of such projects had not exceeded 100 until 2014”, Alexander Mikheev, Director General of Rosoboronexport said.



“At present the majority of company’s joint R&D projects are with India and China. The projects focus on cooperation in the field of space, naval, air defense and army equipment, as well as other hi-tech projects. One of the most vivid illustrations is the Kaveri Indian aircraft engine. We have been involved in its development, modification and trials. The project is about to be over soon”, Alexander Mikheev added.



The company intends to use the ARMY 2017 international military-technical forum as a platform for active discussion of further cooperation on joint development of military and dual-purpose equipment with its foreign partners.



“In particular, representatives of the Rostec State Corporation and ourselves intend to hold a number of sessions of the commission on dual-purpose technologies, including the ones involving our Chinese partners”, Alexander Mikheev announced.



Over the past few years, Rosoboronexport has enjoyed intensified cooperation with its strategic partners in electronic, chemical and space industry, development of products for all military branches and development of propellant fuels and powders.



