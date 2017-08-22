Russian Helicopters are Ready for Serial Delivery of Modernized Ka-27M Helicopters for the Russian Ministry of Defense

(Source: Russian Helicopter; issued Aug 22, 2017)

The Russian navy has completed its operational evaluation of the upgraded Ka-27M anti-submarine helicopter, fitted with new avionics and mission systems including an active phased array airborne radar, which has now been cleared for production. (Rostec photo)

MOSCOW --- The "Russian Helicopters" holding (part of Rostec State Corporation) is ready for serial delivery of modernized multirole Ka-27M helicopters for the Russian Naval Aviation. The first machine has already passed through the whole set of factory tests.



Modernization works of the Ka-27M helicopters were held within the framework of a government defense contract. According to the decision of the Directorate of aviation and weapons of the Department of the Russian Ministry of Defense for provision of government defense contracts, in late June the construction and operational documentation of the Ka-27M helicopter was validated for serial production. The modernization of the helicopters will be held at the Kumertau Aviation Production Enterprise.



The helicopter is equipped with a new tactical command system that includes new acoustic and magnetometric systems, a radio reconnaissance system, an information computation system and an active phased array airborne radar station. This provides the Ka-27M with all-around visibility and the ability to detect all types of ships and submarines; detection and destruction range has grown. Modern methods of transmitting information to land and ship command posts are installed on the helicopter; connection with other helicopters is modernized.



"The modernized Ka-27M will let the Russian Naval Aviation to complete combat missions in close-in maritime zone more efficiently. In 2016, we have shipped a preproduction batch to the Russian Ministry of Defense. The machines were highly assessed by the pilots based on the exploitation results. The modernized Ka-27M helicopters possess much greater combat potential that their predecessors and will be able to fulfil a wide range of tasks for the Navy," states Vladislav Savelyev, Deputy CEO for sales of the "Russian Helicopters" holding.



Multirole Ka-27 type helicopters of various modifications are currently the basis of the helicopter units of the Russian Naval Aviation. They provide aerial reconnaissance at sea, anti-submarine protection of naval groups, detection, tracing and destruction of submarines and ships, perform search-and-rescue operations for crews of aerial vehicles and ships who are in distress; they also implement transport tasks for ensuring successful activity of naval groups.



Igor Kozhin, Head of the Russian Naval Aviation, stated earlier that all combat Ka-27 helicopters would undergo modernization.



(ends)



Russian Helicopters Produced the First Mi-28UB Helicopters for the Russian Ministry of Defense

(Source: Russian Helicopter; issued Aug 22, 2017)

MOSCOW --- The first Mi-28UB helicopters were produced at Rostvertol company of the Russian Helicopters Holding (the part of State Corporation "Rostec"). Machines is undergoing user acceptance testing at the company. It is planned to deliver 8 Night Hunters with dual control before the end of this year.



The Mi-28UB, designed for the Russian Aerospace Forces, passed state tests successfully. As a result, batch manufacturing of this vehicle began at the plant in Rostov in 2016. Thus, the helicopter, alongside its primary objective, can be used for flight instruction and for training flight personnel. The creation of dual control helicopters is the logical continuation of developing the concept of an attack army helicopter.



"Production of the first Mi-28UB batch is an extremely important event not only for Rosvertol and Russian Helicopters but also for our colleagues from the Russian Ministry of Defense. The delivery of modernized Night Hunters will begin soon. The Mi-28 proved its efficiency, so we are expecting that its training version will be of great demand in armies. This dual control helicopter breaks new ground for training flight personnel for machines of this type," said Andrey Boginsky, CEO of the Russian Helicopters holding.



The main difference of Mi-28UB from a classical Night Hunter is the dual control system that allows piloting the helicopter from both command cockpit and operator's cockpit. There are other special characteristics. For example, ergonomics is enhanced significantly: energy-attenuating seats with improved characteristics are installed in the cockpit; they can absorb shock energy in case of crash landing. Airborne avionics and communication tools have also been changed, and this increased the helicopter's reliability, safety and performance specifications significantly.



The Mi-28UB, as well as its predecessor, preserves its maneuvering capability and can carry out military tasks at any time of the day or night. The Mi-28UB can be used for fire support of land advanced units and antitank defense. The helicopter possesses improved armor protection and is characterized by high tolerance to battle damage and equipped with a large weapon system.



The main customer of OJSC Rostvertol is the Russian Ministry of Defense. In accordance with the approved schedule, the company delivers the whole line of produced helicopters to the Ministry and modernizes equipment produced for the Russian Ministry of Defense in cooperation with Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant and under the guidance of Russian Helicopters.





Russian Helicopters, (part of State Corporation Rostec), is one of the global leaders in helicopter production and the only helicopter design and production powerhouse in Russia. Russian Helicopters was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Moscow. In 2016 Russian Helicopters IFRS revenues reached RUB 214.3 billion. Deliveries reached 189 helicopters.



-ends-

