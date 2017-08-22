Cobham Wins KF-X Weapons Carriage & Release Award from KAI

(Source: Cobham plc; issued Aug 22, 2017)

Cobham has been awarded a contract in excess of £7M from Korean Aerospace Industries Ltd (KAI) to provide weapons carriage and release equipment for the future KF-X next-generation indigenous multi-role fighter aircraft.



Cobham Mission Systems will deliver by the year 2020 an undisclosed number of Missile Eject Launcher (MEL) units to KAI for KF-X, which is targeted for entry into service by 2025 to replace the Republic of Korea Air Force’s current F-4 and F-5 fleet.



“Cobham’s MEL is an established market leader and continues to deliver consistently high performance and reliable service,” Ken Kota, Senior Vice President, General Manager of Cobham Mission Systems Wimborne said. “It is a highly robust, long stroke ejection system that allows the interchangeable carriage and release of either Meteor or AMRAAM air-to-air missiles without role change.”





