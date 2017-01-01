ICS Digitization Solution for Military Vehicles to the Finnish Defence Forces K9 Artillery

(Source: Kongsberg Defense; issued Aug. 23, 2017)

Kongsberg Defence Systems (KONGSBERG) has entered into a contract with Hanwha Land Systems to deliver Integrated Combat Solution (ICS) to Finland’s new artillery.



Finland has decided to acquire K9 Thunder 155mm self-propelled howitzers from South Korea where KONGSBERG’s ICS will be installed.



ICS is a modern vehicle electronic digital system based on open standards for connectivity, integration of sensors, weapons, communication networks and security systems for the next generation military vehicles.



"We are very proud to be selected as systems integrator and partner for this modern network-based solution for vehicles. Integrated Combat Solution from KONGSBERG fits very well into the digitization of land forces and further development the Army's combat systems”, said Eirik Lie, President of Kongsberg Defence Systems.



