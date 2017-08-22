S-500 Air Defence System to Be Put into Service of the Russian Aerospace Forces After Trials

(Source: TASS; published Aug 22, 2017)

The S-500 newest air defence missile system is being tested, stated the Deputy Defence Minister Yuri Borisov in course of the Army 2017 International Military Technical Forum.



S-500 air defence system to be put into service of the Russian Aerospace Forces after trials.



Earlier, officials of the Almaz-Antey Concern of the Aerospace Defence stated that development of the S-500 system is being held in accordance with the schedule.



According to Deputy Director General of the Concern Vyacheslav Dzirkalin, the system is to be put into troops in 2020.



S-500 is a universal long-range system and high interception with increased potential of missile defence.



-ends-

