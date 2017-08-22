The S-500 newest air defence missile system is being tested, stated the Deputy Defence Minister Yuri Borisov in course of the Army 2017 International Military Technical Forum.
S-500 air defence system to be put into service of the Russian Aerospace Forces after trials.
Earlier, officials of the Almaz-Antey Concern of the Aerospace Defence stated that development of the S-500 system is being held in accordance with the schedule.
According to Deputy Director General of the Concern Vyacheslav Dzirkalin, the system is to be put into troops in 2020.
S-500 is a universal long-range system and high interception with increased potential of missile defence.
-ends-