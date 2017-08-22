Russia to Supply Egypt with 15 Combat Helicopters by End of 2017

(Source: Ahram Online; posted Aug 22, 2017)

Russia is set to supply Egypt with 15 Ka-52 Alligator attack helicopters by the end of this year, helicopter manufacturer Russian Helicopters told Russian state news agency Sputnik.



The delivery is part of a deal to supply Cairo with 46 Alligators, Andrey Boginsky, CEO of Moscow-based rotorcraft manufacturing company Russian Helicopters, told Sputnik on Tuesday at the Army-2017 forum.



Boginsky said that the first three helicopters have already been delivered.



"In August, we plan on delivering the second batch of three Ka-52s to Egypt," Boginsky said, adding that Egyptian specialists are currently being trained to operate the reconnaissance and combat helicopters.



Egypt and Russia have been in negotiation since last year to supply communication equipment and helicopters for the two Mistral aircraft carriers Egypt bought from France in 2015.





(EDITOR’S NOTE: As this story and the following one make clear, current deliveries are of standard Ka-52s to the Egyptian air force.

Egypt is still negotiating a separate contract to buy a naval variant of the Ka-52 for the Egyptian navy, which will operate them from the two Mistral-class LPDs bought from France.)



First Three Ka-52 Alligator Helicopters Delivered to Egypt — source

(Source: TASS; published July 18, 2017)

MOSCOW --- First three Russian Ka-52 reconnaissance and combat helicopters built at Progress Plant were accepted by Egypt, a source in the Russian defense industry told TASS on Tuesday. Egyptian pilots currently undergo helicopter training, the source said.



Ka-52 helicopters are built at Progress Plant in the Primorsk Region within the framework of year 2015 contract on delivery of 46 Alligators to Egypt.



The plant completed all the required activities for production expansion in 2016 in anticipation of forthcoming growth in its volumes, managing director of Progress Yuri Denisenko said earlier.



Russia also won the tender on delivery of Ka-52K ship-based helicopters for Egyptian Mistral class amphibious assault ships, Director of the Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Dmitry Shugaev said in June 2017.



Russia and Egypt will hold talks on deliveries of Ka-52K helicopters at MAKS 2017 airshow, Shugaev said earlier today.



