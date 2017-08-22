Russia is set to supply Egypt with 15 Ka-52 Alligator attack helicopters by the end of this year, helicopter manufacturer Russian Helicopters told Russian state news agency Sputnik.
The delivery is part of a deal to supply Cairo with 46 Alligators, Andrey Boginsky, CEO of Moscow-based rotorcraft manufacturing company Russian Helicopters, told Sputnik on Tuesday at the Army-2017 forum.
Boginsky said that the first three helicopters have already been delivered.
"In August, we plan on delivering the second batch of three Ka-52s to Egypt," Boginsky said, adding that Egyptian specialists are currently being trained to operate the reconnaissance and combat helicopters.
Egypt and Russia have been in negotiation since last year to supply communication equipment and helicopters for the two Mistral aircraft carriers Egypt bought from France in 2015.
(EDITOR’S NOTE: As this story and the following one make clear, current deliveries are of standard Ka-52s to the Egyptian air force.
Egypt is still negotiating a separate contract to buy a naval variant of the Ka-52 for the Egyptian navy, which will operate them from the two Mistral-class LPDs bought from France.)
