BAE Systems Selects Harris Corporation’s Advanced Aircraft Electronic Warfare Transmitter Technology

(Source: Harris Corporation; issued Aug 23, 2017)

MELBOURNE, Fla. --- BAE Systems has selected Harris Corporation’s advanced electronic warfare transmitter technology to help protect the U.S. Air Force Special Operations AC/MC-130J aircraft from electronic threats. The contract was awarded during the fourth quarter of Harris' fiscal 2017.



Harris’ phased array antennas will provide the transmit capability for BAE’s electronic warfare countermeasure systems. The active, electronically scanned arrays use next-generation semiconductor technology and provide fast, agile beam pointing and high reliability.



“Aircraft like the AC/MC-130J fly at low-altitude and spend extended periods in hostile territory, exposing special operators to a wide range of lethal threats,” said Ed Zoiss, president, Harris Electronic Systems. “Harris phased array technology will ensure BAE’s electronic countermeasure systems have the directional transmitting power essential for protecting aircraft and crews and bringing them home safely.”





