CHC Signs HCare Full by-the-Hour Contract for H175

(Source: Airbus Helicopters; issued Aug 24, 2017)

CHC Helicopter signed a contract with Airbus Helicopters for an HCare Smart full-by-the-hour (FBH) contract. It will support a smooth entry into service for CHC’s first medium-twin H175.



CHC Helicopter has signed an HCare services contract to cover the operator’s H175 helicopter, based in Aberdeen, Scotland. Under this nose to tail contract, Airbus Helicopters is entrusted with providing all spare parts and repairable items for CHC’s H175.



“As we introduce these new aircraft to our fleet, we needed to make sure we were offering both our operations and customers as much certainty as possible,” said Dave Balevic, Senior Vice President, Engineering and Operations at CHC Helicopter. “The HCare Smart plan allows us to make sure we have the parts we need on hand as we integrate the H175 into our global operation.”



As one of the leading helicopter operators for, notably, oil and gas exploration in the North Sea, CHC provides offshore transportation to the oil and gas industry, emergency medical services (EMS) and search and rescue (SAR) operations, training and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services.



Thanks to this HCare contract, CHC will also benefit from the support of the Airbus Helicopters Fleet Center in Aberdeen, which provides access to a dedicated local stock of parts to ensure maximum reactivity. This stock is accessible 24/7 to ensure parts are available when needed.



“We are very proud of CHC’s confidence in our HCare FBH program to deliver high fleet availability,” says Matthieu Louvot, Executive Vice-President Support & Services at Airbus Helicopters. “It positions CHC for a very successful operation in Aberdeen backed by Airbus Helicopters’ total commitment.”



As part of its commitment to quality and performance, Airbus Helicopters' HCare services offer provides the rotorcraft industry's most comprehensive service coverage, grouped into 5 domains. Among them, HCare Material Management offers 3 different service packages: HCare Infinite, with a full availability commitment; HCare Smart, with 4 by-the-hour options; and HCare Easy, with on-request catalog services.



As one of the key services introduced by the HCare Smart offer, the FBH contract comprises the supply of spare parts and consumables, on top of parts-by-the-hour (PBH) coverage. It bundles in one single contract the provision of all parts needed for the maintenance of the aircraft, leading to better cost control and forecasting, coupled with easier day-to-day management for operators.



