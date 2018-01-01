Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: U.S. Department of Defense; issued Aug. 23, 2017)

L-3 Communications Vertex Aerospace LLC, Madison, Mississippi, is being awarded $172,984,042 for modification P00017 to exercise an option to a previously awarded firm-fixed price, indefinite-delivery, requirements contract (N00019-14-D-0011).



This option provides for organizational, intermediate, and depot level maintenance, logistics, and engineering to support and maintain 201 Navy T-45 Goshawk aircraft, aircraft systems, and related support equipment to support flight and test and evaluation operations.



Work will be performed at Naval Air Station Kingsville, Texas (45.7 percent); NAS Meridian, Mississippi (41.7 percent); Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida (10.1 percent); and Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Maryland (2.5 percent), and is expected to be completed September 2018.



No funds will be obligated at time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual delivery orders as they are issued.



The Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division, Orlando, Florida, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

