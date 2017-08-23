Contract for Three Mi-8AMTSh Signed at Army-2017

(Source: Rostec State Corporation; issued Aug 23, 2017)

The Russian Helicopters Holding Company (part of Rostec State Corporation) has signed the contract for the supply of helicopters to state special purpose aviation. Three Mi-8AMTSh military transport helicopters will be manufactured at the Ulan-Ude Aviation Plant (U-UAZ) and transferred to the customer in 2018.



"Timely and conscientious fulfillment of obligations under the contracts concluded with state customers is one of the enterprise's priorities. It is impossible to underestimate the importance of ensuring timely re-equipment of the agencies securing our country with state-of-the-art equipment. Strict observance of the terms of contracts is tightly controlled by the leaders of the plant and the holding," notes Leonid Belykh, Managing Director of JSC U-UAZ.



The Mi-8AMTSh helicopters are widely used by the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation and other security agencies of our country. They are capable of carrying up to 37 military men, up to 4,000 kg of cargo inside the fuselage or up to 4,000 kg of oversized cargo on an external sling.



A wide range of weaponry and a combat survivability improvement system allow the helicopters to effectively perform any tasks assigned. The Mi-8AMTSh helicopters can also be used for search and rescue and medical evacuation operations, as well as for the performance of various special tasks. They are equipped with modern flight and navigation equipment and a communication complex.



Moreover, the helicopters are adapted for the use of night vision goggles, which allows carrying out low-level and nap-of-the-earth night flights, as well as taking off from and land on unmarked sites.



-ends-

